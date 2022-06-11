Paws in Blue, an organization that raises money to obtain and support Jonesborough police K-9s, is hosting its fourth annual K-9 competition and demonstration fundraiser on Saturday.
The event, which takes place at the Jonesborough Middle School activity field, will feature K-9s and their handlers from regional police and sheriff’s departments competing in several categories: tracking, speed, apprehension and article search. The event will feature nearly two dozen local vendors, a dog photo booth, face painting and balloon animals, as well as various emergency vehicles on display. The Humane Society will also have adoptable dogs there as well.
Main Street Cafe and Catering will serve hot dogs and hamburgers, and drinks and snacks will also be available.
The fundraiser is critical for Paws in Blue, as it is the group’s largest annual fundraising event. Ruth Verhegge, who founded the organization, said this year’s is especially important as costs rise for everything from dog food to veterinary care.
“It’s critically important,” Verhegge said of the fundraiser. “It makes a huge difference in what we have to do the rest of the year to try and raise the money that’s needed. We figure that with the prices that have been increasing — dog food has gone up, vet bills have gone up, everything has gone up — it’s going to be quite a challenge this year to raise enough money to support that but we’re just going to keep working.”
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Drive.