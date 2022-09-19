Panda, aptly named for her black and white fur combination, is a parti pomeranian who just happens to be up for the title of People Magazine’s 2022 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog.

Melissa and Greg James, along with their three kids, Teagan, Rhys and Kai, submitted their beloved Panda to the contest just for fun, but her adorable face and heartwarming adoption story captured the hearts of those at People magazine and she was selected for the top 10.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

