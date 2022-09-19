Panda, aptly named for her black and white fur combination, is a parti pomeranian who just happens to be up for the title of People Magazine’s 2022 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog.
Melissa and Greg James, along with their three kids, Teagan, Rhys and Kai, submitted their beloved Panda to the contest just for fun, but her adorable face and heartwarming adoption story captured the hearts of those at People magazine and she was selected for the top 10.
“I get this People magazine emailed and I was like, oh, ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog,’” Melissa said. “I was like why not? We didn’t think it was real, but then I kept getting these complex non-disclosure things from People magazine.”
Panda was adopted by the James family from the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, where they visited her daily before beating out at least 28 other applicants in order to take her home.
Greg said that Panda originally had a blue lock on her kennel door, meaning her original owner was meant to come back and get her, but after almost a month the shelter decided they had waited long enough. They reviewed the pile of applications and decided the James family was the perfect fit.
Now, Panda is living a happy life with the Jameses, and the family is hoping this contest will allow them to repay the shelter for giving them their furry friend. If Panda wins the title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog, she will win a custom photo shoot, a feature in People magazine, free dog food for a year and the shelter will get $1,000.
To help Panda reach the top, you can visit https://bit.ly/3QKSOFd to cast your vote for her. Voting is open through Sept. 28. Voters are limited to one vote per person per day.
The three dogs with the most votes will move on to the judging round where “The Talk” hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O’Connell, People Pets editor Kelli Bender, and Pedigree Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff will select the winner. The winner will be announced on Oct. 12.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.