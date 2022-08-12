Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened.
The business, located at 234 Denny Mill Road, began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Off Leash Social is a bar, with a full liquor license, that features a fenced area for your furry friends to play. The space includes a covered patio and seating along with picnic tables placed throughout the park.
The ground is covered in engineered wood fiber, which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They opted for wood fiber over turf or grass after consulting with the head of turf sciences from the University of Tennessee.
“It allows us to keep this park extremely clean,” said owner Paul Boynton. “We have about six inches of drain rock and about eight inches of this wood fiber, so we don’t get muddy like the local dog parks.”
If your dog still manages to get dirty though, the park has a dog wash station near the bathrooms where you can hose your dog off before heading home. This service is free for park members.
Anyone 18 or older is welcome free of charge, but it does cost to bring your dog.
Members can choose a monthly pass with a recurring fee of $30, or they can sign up for an annual pass for $299. If you wish to bring more than one dog per household, it will cost an extra $16 per month or $75 a year.
Day passes can also be purchased for $6 from Tuesday to Thursday or $10 from Friday to Sunday. The park is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Visitors must be 18 or older to enter, and dog owners are expected to pay close attention to their dogs as well as clean up after them. Dogs must be spayed/neutered and at least 6 months old. Visitors will also need to register their dogs online and have vaccination records verified.
Dogs will also need to wear flat-buckle collars or a harness at all times, and no outside toys, treats or food are allowed in order to prevent any altercations between animals. The park provides some toys, and food trucks will provide services outside of the fenced area.
To register or learn more about the park, visit https://www.offleashsocial.com.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
