Dr. Jessica Sims, middle, stands with her team in the lobby of Oakwell Animal Hospital, which will officially open its doors Monday at 1041 Hamilton Place.

 By SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.

