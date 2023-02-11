Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.
“We’re really going to encourage people to like walk through the facility and meet our staff and just like come in and experience it and actually be in here before you bring your pet in for the first time,” said Schoettes.
Visitors will be able to explore the space which includes two exam rooms, a flex exam/dental room, a surgery room, pharmacy, kennels and an ultrasound and X-ray area. The kennels are positioned so that patients are easily in view, allowing them to be monitored almost constantly, according to Sims.
“We tried to spare no expense to get kind of top of the line all the way around,” said Sims. “So, we’ve got the best dental machine, the best lights, everything. It’s finally coming together.”
Sims’ goal for the business is to provide excellent care for pets as well as their families while also creating a friendly and positive work environment with a healthy work-life balance, something she says is often lacking in the veterinary world.
“There’s a lot of kind of older tendencies in vet networks, you know, 70-hour work weeks, no work-life balance,” said Sims. “There’s really high turnover in a lot of clinics, and so I want to help change that.”
Oakwell currently has eight employees, including three veterinarians, a practice manager, customer service representative and three veterinary assistants. The veterinarians on staff are Sims herself, Dr. Rachel Maness and Dr. Clint Young.
Sims plans to grow the practice and eventually expand into emergency care, but for now they offer services such as sick and well exams, new pet visits, surgery and prescriptions for cats and dogs.
Their hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and while they already have some clients on the books, Sims says they have plenty of openings on their schedule. They will also be hosting a cat adoption event on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., featuring cats from the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County.
For more information or to make an appointment for your furry friend, visit https://oakwell.vet.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.