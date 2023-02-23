NEWS2USE-DOGS-CANCERTHERAPY-DMT

 Dreamstime/TNS

Cats might have nine lives, but dogs have only one. And if your beloved pet gets cancer, that one life will likely be short.

A recent study out of Singapore has found a promising form of chemoimmunotherapy that offers hope to pet owners facing a terminal diagnosis for their canine.

