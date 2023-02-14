image1.jpeg

Roscoe, a 9-year-old beagle, has been reunited with his Wichita family after being missing for eight years.

 Courtesy of Nicolle Leon/TNS

WICHITA, Kan. — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone.

“He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”

