While your dog is eating, refrain from interacting. If there are kids around, ensure they know that the dog should be on its own while it’s eating.

It’s natural for dogs to have the tendency to guard their food. If you observe your pup becoming defensive of her food or her toys or bed, it’s best to take action to keep it from progressing.

The American Kennel Club offers the following suggestions to prevent your dog from food guarding.

