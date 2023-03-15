If you have a pup that urinates when you enter the room or gets overly excited when someone new arrives, you are not alone. Excitement urination is a common issue among puppies that occurs when situations are socially stimulating or even during active play. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips if this happens to your canine companion.
— Let your puppy approach first. Rather than having anyone reach out to your puppy to pet him, let him approach them first. This can help avoid overexcitement or even intimidation, which could lead to urination.
— Let visitors settle in. When family and friends come to visit, instead of petting the pup right away, it is best to have them ignore the dog for a few minutes or until he has calmed down. Once he is sitting calmly, they can try and pet him.
— Plenty of socialization. It’s important to give your dog as many opportunities for socialization as possible. That way, he can be exposed to all sorts of places, people and things.
— Don’t use punishment. Be sure to never punish your puppy for excitement urinating. This will only make the problem worse. Instead, use praise and rewards to reward him for greetings when he doesn’t urinate.
— Minimize excitement. If a lot of the excitement urinations occur when you arrive home and greet your puppy, try being serene and not making a fuss over your pup. Try giving him a few minutes to settle down before properly greeting him.
— Teach an alternative behavior. Teaching an alternative behavior helps distract and prevent your puppy from urinating.
If your dog loves belly rubs, teach him to roll over for pets, sit or lie down. All these trick positions will prevent him from urinating.
