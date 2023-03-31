NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

Puppy misbehavior can be cute, but it will become a lot less cute when your dog gets older. It’s important to teach good manners when your pup is young; training and socializing go a long way in dog adulthood.

Raising a puppy is a life-changing and rewarding experience, but it is also a challenge for both new and experienced owners alike. It’s important to create a safe environment without becoming an overprotective pet owner.

The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for helping your pup grow into a happy, healthy and well-adjusted dog.

