East Tennessee State University Public Safety's beloved therapy dog Pepper has a new handler.
Sgt. Dreama Pullon will take over as Pepper's handler after the retirement of her previous partner, Officer Bill Mitchell, who had been her handler since Pepper first came to campus in February 2020.
Almost overnight Pepper became a celebrity on campus with her own Instagram account to boot, @pepper_etsu .
"I fell in love with her automatically," Pullon said of Pepper. "She makes work fun."
ETSU Public Safety Deputy Chief Mark Tipton said Pullon expressed interest in being a handler if the department were to get a second dog almost as soon as Pepper arrived. Tipton said they never had concerns with having Pullon take over as Pepper's handler, but were a bit concerned about how she would react to having a sibling in Kylie, an older dog Pullon and her wife had previously adopted.
Fortunately, the two have gotten along well and have even been sharing toys at home.
"It's all went better than I would have thought the first week," Tipton said.
Pepper is available to students for support and frequently pops up around campus to their delight. Pullon said in a press release that when she brought Pepper to the dining hall earlier this week "everyone was giving her a hug and telling her how much they missed her during the break."
"I'm just ecstatic to be her handler," Pullon said.