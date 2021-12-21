Have you ever considered temporarily opening your heart and home to an animal in need?
That’s what the Humane Society of Washington County is asking as it seeks to find a foster home for a special dog this Christmas season.
Staff and volunteers with the Washington County Humane Society — which will soon be known as the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society — say fostering an animal is rewarding and requires no financial commitment.
As Program Assistant Halee Robinson puts it, “what better way to spend Christmas than with a wet nose, wagging tail, and sloppy kisses?”
Ellie’s story
Ellie is the special dog that needs a foster home for the holidays. This is her story, as told to the Press by Robinson.
“Ellie holds a special place in the hearts of all the staff, board members, and volunteers,” she said. “Before entering the Humane Society program, Ellie was a normal dog living a normal life. Sadly, the unthinkable happened. Ellie was attacked by another dog and was so severely injured that she lost her front leg.
“She was treated by the wonderful staff at Veterinary Medical Center. During her recovery, Ellie not only regained her mobility, but her trust in humans and other dogs as well.”
Once well enough, Ellie was transported to the Humane Society where she has been ever since. Robinson said the 45-pound Ellie has regained full mobility and can do anything any four-legged dog would do, “she just does things in her own special way.”
Waiting for a home
Ellie now waits for her forever family.
The staff is dedicated to keeping Ellie entertained and in good spirits, Robinson said, “though the thought of her spending the holidays alone in a cage is so sad.”
Ellie needs someone to welcome her into their home for the holidays.
“She doesn’t ask for much, just some belly rubs, tennis balls, and a few treats here and there,” Robinson said. “You never know, maybe you will fall in love with Ellie and decide to make her a permanent member of your family.”
More animals in need
Ellie is only one of many dogs and cats in need of a warm, safe place to spend this holiday season.
If Ellie’s story tugged at your heartstrings and you wish to learn more about fostering or adopting, visit the Humane Society’s website at www.hswctn.org or email Robinson directly at halee@hswctn.org