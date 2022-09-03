It’s football time for Daisy Duke.
Bloodhounds are generally uncoordinated goofballs. When they try to jump, parts of their bodies go one way and parts go the other, especially when trying to catch a football.
This is the time of year Daisy Duke loves best. When we go out in the yard and I tell her to get her ball, she takes off like a greyhound, sprinting across the grass to find her toy. She can carry it by the pointed end and she knows to bring it right to me.
Retrieving and catching are two separate skills, though, and she hasn’t perfected the latter. But she is determined to catch that darned ball.
She’s like Charlie Brown running up for a kick, only to have Lucy pull the ball away every time. Every time I throw it, she leaps high in the air, first reaching with her paws and then opening her mouth. She just knows that next throw will be the one she catches.
She actually looks quite graceful, until the ball whacks her in the mouth and falls to the ground. She shakes it off and gets ready for another try.
We remedied the situation by getting her a small football and letting some of the air out of it so she can grip it. She’s gotten pretty good at catching that, only on the rare perfect pass.
We recently introduced her to a rugby ball and that really ticked her off. It’s bigger and heavier than a football and since it’s more round, she can’t pick it up. She bats it around the yard with her usual determination, hoping to somehow get it into her mouth.
Either way, football is her sport. She has run with the players at East Tennessee State’s football practice and she can be seen hanging around the Johnson City Press tent at tailgate parties before ETSU games. She even has her own Bucs jersey.
Daisy Duke is such a bundle of energy that it wears us out. She’s like the wind, blowing in this direction one minute and another direction a minute later. And, like the wind, you can’t catch her when she doesn’t want to be caught
It’s exhausting trying to keep up with her and she knows it.
Then, when she finally crashes, we get worried. When she stays still for more than five minutes, I find myself asking her her if she’s OK. All that does is encourage her to get back up and begin the shenanigans all over again.
Speaking of shenanigans, Daisy Duke has rediscovered her taste for tomatoes. And we’re paying the price.
The fence, which by now is a loose-fitting description of the lattice border we have around our garden, has become a challenge to our determined bloodhound. We — the Aventos and the tomatoes — held our own for much of the summer, but the tide has been turning.
Our 85-pound garden thief has just about perfected her craft, ripping the wood away where she can and digging holes underneath.
The “fence” now looks like a patchwork quilt, with us filling the holes in the lattice with anything we can. There’s a wheelbarrow over the big hole. A bicycle is bungeed to one corner. Two chairs, one plastic and one metal, cover other holes. And where she destroyed the top of one corner has been fortified with chicken wire.
Along the way, we have used more zip ties than is allowed by law.
Whatever gave us the idea that a fence made of thin lattice would keep a resolute bloodhound from the forbidden fruit?
Daisy Duke is the Big Bad Wolf and we are the little pig that built his house out of straw. Only she didn’t huff and puff and blow the fence down. She dug and dug and chewed the wood away.
Either way, she’s had as many tomatoes as I have this summer.
The fence is a complete mess. Suffice it to say, the Avento Fence Company will never get off the ground.
Luckily, we have a friend in the business and there will be a professionally made, bloodhound-proof fence around the garden in time for next spring’s planting.
Making matters worse, Daisy Duke now has an accomplice.
Fern, our red tick hound who generally wants nothing to do with her younger step-sister, has been seen squeezing through one of the holes in the fence. It seems that she, too, cannot resist the taste of a ripe, red tomato.
The partners in crime don’t break in together. They work in shifts. Fern can be a little food-aggressive and even though Daisy Duke makes her grand theft-tomato possible, they do not share. It’s every dog for herself once the garden has been breached.
A couple of months ago, I wrote about Daisy Duke not having the makings of a show dog. When Trumpet the bloodhound won Best of Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, it made us all laugh because nobody who has a bloodhound could think a member of that breed could ever win such a prestigious event.
That’s not to say that Daisy Duke can’t win an award. She was — indirectly — honored by the Tennessee Press Association recently, by being the subject of what was chosen as the best humor column in the statewide competition.
Daisy Duke’s name isn’t on the certificate, but it should be. The award is all about her. I am simply an observer and she gives me plenty to observe.
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke is published the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.