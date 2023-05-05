I was out of the country for a bit last month and I found myself missing the amusing antics of Daisy Duke.

It didn’t help that everywhere you look in Scotland you see a dog. They are allowed everywhere, and I spent a lot of time saying hello to dogs and their owners while thinking of my bloodhound back home.

IMG_1162.jpg

Dexter learned one of Daisy Duke's tricks in Scotland.

