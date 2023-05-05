I was out of the country for a bit last month and I found myself missing the amusing antics of Daisy Duke.
It didn’t help that everywhere you look in Scotland you see a dog. They are allowed everywhere, and I spent a lot of time saying hello to dogs and their owners while thinking of my bloodhound back home.
The dogs in Scotland are so well behaved. They walk up and down the sidewalks stride for stride with their owners. Some were off leash, chasing balls and generally staying nearby.
Every time I saw a perfectly behaved pooch I felt slightly ashamed. I constantly found myself wondering what Daisy Duke would be doing, and every time I asked that question, the answer wasn’t good.
Just to remind me — in case I could possibly forget — about how challenging living with a bloodhound can be, I received a text from home. It included a photo of Daisy Duke looking out of our living room window. The sheer curtain had been ripped and chewed.
It included the message “Your dog did this.”
Those terse words were unnecessary. I knew which dog had done it. And I knew which human would receive the blame as soon as he got home.
Not having curtains makes it easier for Daisy Duke to see anybody who walks down the street in front of our house. She’s a regular Neighborhood Watch, complete with a siren.
One particular dog in Scotland quickly became our favorite. Dexter is a black lab who walks the golf course with his owner Andy. He stays tied to the cart the golfer uses to push his clubs on the course and he behaves like a complete gentleman. He jumps a bit every time someone hits a shot. You can tell he wants to chase the ball.
We asked Andy what happens if he lets Dexter loose. He hit a second tee shot on a hole to show us. Dexter sprinted toward the fairway, briefly distracted by the tee. He continued his run and tracked down Andy’s golf balls — and brought them back. We didn’t notice, but he picked up both balls and dropped them at Andy’s feet.
While having dinner at a pub — yes, Dexter was allowed to join us — I couldn’t resist trying to teach him some of Daisy Duke’s tricks. By the end of our meal, Dexter had learned how to gently eat a French fry — a chip as it’s called over there — right out of my mouth. It’s something Daisy Duke has learned throughout the years and now she has corrupted her Scottish friend.
Even the trip home turned into a canine experience.
A woman in the waiting area in the Charlotte airport had a beautiful West Highland Terrier in a travel case. The dog’s head was sticking out and she appeared very friendly.
I asked her owner if I could say hello, as I always do before approaching an unfamiliar dog. She replied “Of course.”
So I rubbed the little Westie’s back and she enjoyed it. She was a nice dog and ran and got her ball out of her container. After a couple of minutes, she voluntarily jumped back in and was ready to resume her travels.
It was a very brief and very nice encounter and I thought nothing more of it — until we landed at the Tri-Cities Airport. A woman who was on our flight came up to me in the terminal and asked if I was the man petting the little white dog. When I told her I was, she wasn’t very happy with me.
She told me I shouldn’t have done that because the owner might be too nice to tell me to stop.
I was confused and I told her “I asked permission. I asked if I could say hello.” The politely scolding woman was taken aback, not knowing I had the Westie’s owner’s blessing.
As a rule, I always ask permission to pet a dog. And it always reminds me of the scene in the “Pink Panther Strikes Again” movie where Inspector Clouseau, played by Peter Sellers, sees a dog on the floor of a hotel lobby and asks the man behind the counter if his dog bites. He says it doesn’t, so Clouseau bends over to pet the dog. “Nice doggy,” he says.
The small dog leaps up and bites him in the hand and Clouseau, in the greatest French accent, says to the man. “I thought you said your dog does not bite.”
His reply? “That is not my dog.”