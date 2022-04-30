Bloodhounds have been used to find lost people for nearly 200 years. They’ve been called a nose with a dog attached to them thanks to their amazing sense of smell.
They’re said to be able to distinguish smells 1,000 times better than people and results of their searches have been ruled admissible as evidence in courtrooms.
None of this applies to Daisy Duke, though. Sometimes we think her nose might be broken.
One recent nice day, as Daisy Duke frolicked in the yard and looked for things to destroy, I began cooking chicken on the grill. Our inquisitive hound lumbered up the steps to see what was going on.
She immediately caught scent of the meat, which was beginning to cook. She tried to bribe me for a piece, barking, growling, howling, laying down and offering me her paw — her entire bag of tricks. When none of this produced a grilled treat, she became frustrated and started pacing back and forth.
One very small piece of chicken cooked quicker than the others and I decided to make a peace offering. I threw it across the deck, but Daisy Duke didn’t notice. I pointed at it and encouraged her to go get it. She looked at me with that cross-eyed look she gets, totally oblivious to the reward she was about to receive.
She eventually figured out that something was going on and put her nose to the ground. She started sniffing around, looking like a ”normal” bloodhound. Still nothing. That chicken seemed safe.
Finally I walked over and kicked the chicken toward her. She pounced on it like she knew it was there all along.
If there was a bloodhound union, our sniff-challenged canine would have to turn in her membership card. The moral of this story is if someone who is lost needs help being found, it’s unlikely that Daisy Duke will be the dog to come to their aid.
Daisy Duke lives in a doghouse. It’s not the outside kind that most dogs live in. It’s what we call our house, which is full of dogs.
The step-siblings, which have numbered between three and five in recent years, are leery of an 85-pound hound who packs quite a wallop in her right paw.
When the two tiny newcomers — the Manchester terriers who joined our family last year — first met Daisy Duke, they leapt at her and snarled. We feared the worst, so we kept them separated for the most part. Now, after some transition time, Daisy Duke has been reintroduced to the general population and all is well.
When the little ones growl and snarl, Daisy Duke thinks it’s time to play. But play time is a tough time because she’s so rough that nobody wants to play with her.
All four of her roommates try to ignore her, but she won’t let them off that easy. None of them are totally enamored with Daisy Duke since she gets too handsy with them. She has a habit of telling them she wants to play by raring back and whacking them with her paw. Anybody who has been on the receiving end of that paw while playing outside can attest to the power behind the punch. It can send small dogs tumbling across the room.
Luckily it’s all done in fun and, so far, nobody gets hurt as long as there is quite a bit of adult supervision.
That seems to be a common theme with Daisy Duke. She can be good as long as someone is watching.
Just don’t get lost. She’ll never find you.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the antics of his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Sunday of every month.