They say the first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem.
Well, I have a problem.
Call me a canine photoholic. I simply can not stop taking photos of our bloodhound Daisy Duke.
She’s always doing something photo-worthy so I have a good excuse. From the moment we’re having morning coffee — long after Daisy Duke’s quiet howls have woken us up before the roosters can even crow — she is a source of entertainment.
Sometimes I try to challenge myself to see if I can go an entire day without taking a photo of her. I never make it past breakfast. It’s in my blood and she knows it.
If she comes running around the corner with a roll of paper towels in her mouth, she’ll stop and look at me, knowing I’m going to grab my phone before I grab the paper towels. Just as she never fails to entertain, I never fail to take the photo.
I don’t think I’ve ever won that challenge. A recent message on my phone tells me so.
When I bought my iPhone, I decided to splurge and get one with a lot of storage, figuring it would come in handy at my real job as a sports editor. I never thought 256 gigabytes wouldn’t be enough.
One day recently I tried to take a photo — of course it was one of Daisy Duke doing something silly — when the message popped up. “iPhone Storage Full. You do not have enough memory to take more photos.”
It was an improbable dilemma, one made possible when I discovered how many photos were actually on the phone. Under the header “Recent” was a staggering number — 16,119.
I have more than 16,000 photos on my phone. I try to clean it out from time to time and only keep the photos and videos I really like. I must really like a lot.
You can do a search for specific photos on your iPhone and it will tell you how many photos of a certain subject you have. I typed in “dogs” and received a startling answer. We currently have two hounds in our house, Daisy Duke and her red tick step-sister Fern. Apparently, I have 3,759 photos of them. Don’t tell Fern, but I have estimated that about 3,750 of them are of Daisy Duke.
Just as the photos of Daisy Duke are too many to count, so are the situations that I consider photo-worthy.
Daisy Duke was running through the yard with a lighter in her mouth. You’d think I’d stop her before she figured out how to light it and do some real damage. Nope. I hollered for her to stay still so I could snap the photo. She obliged.
She stole a flower pot and took off running. I chased her, but it wasn’t to get what was in her mouth. I figured it would make a nice photo.
Since dogs are treated like people in our household, they are welcomed on the furniture. Our couch and bed are their couch and bed. But we do have rules. Daisy thought our coffee table might make a nice roost so she climbed up on it and had a seat. It was the first time she had done that and it was a little surprising. Before I could yell at her to get down, I snapped a couple of photos just for prosterity’s sake.
In my mind’s eye, she’s always cute before she’s bad. And, as anybody who is familiar with her knows, she can be real bad.
Daisy Duke has a new veterinarian, Dr. Rachel Maness at the new Oakwell Animal Hospital in Johnson City. During a recent visit, Daisy had a physical exam, some shots and her nails trimmed. Of course the iPhone was there to document it all.
At least I can take solace in the fact that I am not alone in this craziness. I read that a recent study of dog and cat owners found 35% of the respondents had more photos of their pets than humans in their camera rolls. Interestingly, only 27% said they had more photos of their kids than pets and only 16% said they had more photos of their spouses.
I am guilty of leaning toward the pets in all three of those categories. For this, I am slightly ashamed.
The study also said pet owners take an average of 400 photos of their dogs and cats annually. Based on those numbers, I now consider myself way above average.
Joe Avento is Sports Editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on the antics of his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Friday of each month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.