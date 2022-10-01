Daisy Duke’s most memorable month ever included having a brush with greatness, celebrating her fifth birthday and opening her own Instagram account.
We didn’t give Daisy Duke her name, but it’s one that has grown dear to us over the past 4 1/2 years. So when our beloved bloodhound had a chance to meet the real Daisy Duke, we jumped at it.
Our hound enjoyed the 30-minute ride to the Greene County Fairgrounds, where we were hoping to meet Catherine Bach, the actress who played Daisy Duke on the Dukes of Hazzard.
Bach was one of the celebrities appearing at Hazzard Fest and the event’s organizer agreed with us that it would be cool to have them meet. He ushered us through the gate and past the long line of people waiting for autographs.
I wasn’t sure how this was going to go since Bach didn’t know we were coming.
As we spoke to the security guard, any fears we had were quickly washed away when Bach caught a glimpse of her namesake. When we introduced them, you could tell the actress loved our Daisy Duke.
“You’re a silly girl, Daisy,” Bach said as she rubbed our pup’s ears the way only a dog person would do.
Bach told us she has three dogs, which didn’t surprise us. She’s a dog person alright. You could tell right away as she was encouraging Daisy to get up in her lap.
As Bach was playing with Daisy, our hound was distracted by a man eating a cheeseburger nearby. It’s tough to compete with a bloodhound’s nose.
After a couple of minutes and a quick photo, we let Bach get back to her fans. But she definitely had two new ones. She couldn’t have been nicer, which made us both — Daisy and myself — feel good.
We weren’t sure how the actress would take having a canine named after her. We had gone through a similar situation as a family years ago in Wisconsin when the neighbors across the street named their dog Diane. Our family, especially my sister Diane, didn’t appreciate that one bit.
After the big meeting, Daisy Duke sniffed her way around the fairgrounds, coming face-to-face with a Weimaraner wearing a Service Dog vest. Surprisingly, she didn’t go bananas. They had a staring contest until I pulled her away.
One thing caught her attention though. A stuffed buck’s head with antlers on display seemed to confuse Daisy Duke. She sniffed it, backed away from it and then inched closer. She lost interest when she realized it wasn’t going to play along.
She loved the people coming up and petting her and rubbing her ears as she walked around Hazzard Fest. I have a feeling she could have set up a booth and signed a few autographs herself.
The ride home was uneventful, other than the fact that I wished I had a windshield wiper on the inside of the car. I often wonder why Daisy Duke keeps her head out the window until she works up a good froth of slobber, only to come back into the car and shake it all around.
It was a good start to Daisy Duke’s birthday week. She turned five and as always, we had a big birthday bash. Her step-siblings were all forced to wear silly party hats, which they did begrudgingly. They weren’t too upset, however, when the cupcakes came out.
As we celebrated Daisy Duke’s fifth birthday, we wondered if we were given some faulty information somewhere along the way. We were told that bloodhounds begin to outgrow their puppy instincts at two, maybe three. We’re here to tell you that ours hasn’t stopped one bit.
She’s every bit the firecracker at five as she was when we got her at four months old.
Now that she’s old enough, we have decided to allow Daisy Duke to finally access the internet. She has an Instagram page. You can follow her at DaisyDukeAvento.
We read that some dogs have turned into real influencers. Daisy Duke isn’t sure what that means, but when we read that some pups make as much as $26,000 per post because they have so many followers, we both said “Where do we sign up?”
After her brush with greatness, Daisy Duke figures the sky’s the limit.
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke is published the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.