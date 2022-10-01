Daisy Duke’s most memorable month ever included having a brush with greatness, celebrating her fifth birthday and opening her own Instagram account.

We didn’t give Daisy Duke her name, but it’s one that has grown dear to us over the past 4 1/2 years. So when our beloved bloodhound had a chance to meet the real Daisy Duke, we jumped at it.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you