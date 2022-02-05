Daisy Duke was led into the veterinarian’s office and stepped onto the scale.
“Eighty-six pounds. She’s getting fat,” said the vet assistant.
When we were told that Daisy Duke was a little overweight — the reasons being we couldn’t feel her ribs and she didn’t have a waist — I suggested that she wasn’t the only one in the room suffering from these afflictions. I was referring to myself, of course, but before I could make myself clear, I had been awarded a one-digit salute from the vet assistant, who also happens to be the lady of our house.
It’s truly a sign of endearment and one I have grown to appreciate.
Preventing a big dog from gaining too much weight will go a long way in keeping her joints healthy as she ages, I was told. So Daisy Duke was put on a diet. Her food intake was trimmed as was the number of snacks she got each day.
She’s always been active, so getting enough exercise wasn’t going to be a problem.
After a month of these efforts Daisy Duke was brought back to the vet’s office for a weigh-in. The result shocked us. She came in at 87.4 pounds.
She actually gained weight. Now it’s back to the drawing board. Then it’s time for the rest of us to get to work on those extra pounds.
When it comes to exercise, there’s nothing Daisy Duke likes better than sprinting through the snow. When she gets out in the backyard the morning after a snowfall, she runs and runs. And the cold weather doesn’t stop her from getting into trouble.
On a recent freezing morning, Daisy Duke picked up what appeared to an empty flower pot. We didn’t know it at the time, but she did what she does, dragging it into the yard and chewing the pot into small pieces.
As it turned out, the flower pot wasn’t empty. It apparently had a small amount of water in it. Of course with the temperature being around 20 degrees, that water had frozen into a solid disc.
The disc fit into Daisy Duke’s mouth perfectly, and judging from the look on her face, it felt pretty good in there too.
We heard footsteps coming up the steps and looked out the window. She was proudly displaying her frozen treat. As the ice began to melt in her mouth, drool began to drip from her lips. It froze before it could hit the ground.
Unwittingly, Daisy Duke had invented the slobbercicle.
At least the ice lasted longer than most of her toys. As has been said a time or two, this Godzilla-like bloodhound destroys just about everything she can sink her teeth into.
One day the lady of the house came home with two brand-name toys. The brand is synonymous with being tough so we figured these stood a fighting chance. Boy, were we wrong.
The first toy, a giant tennis ball, lasted exactly 12 minutes. She had it shredded on the couch and was spitting out the big pieces so she could eat the little ones.
With toy No. 1 quickly placed in the trash can, we got out the second toy, which appeared to be a rubber hockey puck with a squeaker in it. This one fared a bit better, but once she started ripping chunks out of it, it, too, was history.
In all, the toys provided 30 minutes of fun. It took us almost as long to clean up the mess.
Daisy Duke has never shown any interest in social distancing, but one day she appeared to want to cooperate in the battle against COVID-19. As it turns out, her idea of masking up didn’t exactly follow any protocol.
She noticed a mask hanging on a doorknob in the house. Every time she walked by, she had a sniff. She was very interested in that mask.
One day she just couldn’t stand herself and she grabbed it in her mouth. And just like that, the mask was gone.
As Daisy Duke always does when she has something she should not have, she gave herself away. She stood still, trying to look innocent with her cheeks bulging.
I tried to tell her that mask wasn’t doing any good in her mouth. Maybe they should come with a warning: For external use only.
It was an ETSU mask, but by the time I wrestled it out of her mouth, it had lost the E. It was simply a TSU mask.
At least we got it out before she could swallow it. After all, we’re trying to watch what she eats.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits and shenanigans of his bloodhound, Daisy Duke, appears the first Sunday of each month.