Daisy Duke was sound asleep when the Best in Show winner at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was announced, so she didn’t see the proudest moment for her breed.
As we watched Trumpet the bloodhound accept his award, our bloodhound was lying on her side — snoring — with drool hanging out of her mouth.
With a few treats, we were able to coax our princess out of her slumber. We had to wake her up. This was big news.
It reminded me of the time years ago when my dad had to awaken a groggy 7-year-old shortly before 11 p.m. to watch men walk on the moon for the first time, telling me I would remember it for the rest of my life.
He was right. And that’s what I told Daisy Duke. This was history and she wasn’t going to miss it, even if it happened past her bedtime.
After the judge said those magic words — “I am very honored to announce that at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the Best in Show winner is the bloodhound” — a strange sensation came over me. It was pure excitement, like I had won something. I was every bit as elated as I was when the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl, and this surprised me very much.
When I woke up Daisy Duke to celebrate, she was less impressed. She nibbled on some treats — of course slobbering on the couch — but she definitely did not share my enthusiasm.
I had a tough time going to sleep. She didn’t.
Somebody asked if Daisy Duke could be a show dog. She would do just fine, as long as having crooked teeth, being slightly cross-eyed and possessing the amazing ability to chew anything to shreds were among the judging criteria. If eating socks or howling at the neighbors got extra credit, she could be the queen of the canines.
As I pondered the thought of Daisy Duke in the ring, I began to laugh. While she’s always our Best in Show, she’s no show dog.
As the champion was accepting his accolades, we wondered if he had anything at all in common with our common hound other than both being 4 1/2 years old. He looked regal as he strutted, like he knew he was the best dog in the house. There was some resemblance to our hound, but the differences were obvious.
Then we heard that Trumpet had tried to eat the microphone as his handler was being interviewed and had tried to sit on the interviewer’s foot. When he was described as having “a little attitude and a whole lot of crazy,” I felt better.
As it turns out, he is a real bloodhound after all.
It’s been said that there is a spike in the popularity of the winning breed at Westminster. That’s all fine when it’s a poodle or a Pekingese, but there are so many things people should know before getting a bloodhound.
They are a handful, and it has nothing to do with their size, which generally ranges from 80 pounds to 120. My previous 44 columns in this space about Daisy Duke have all of these reasons documented. They can be used as a warning.
Daisy Duke’s antics aren’t unique, as we have learned by following a Facebook group called Bloodhound Owners that has 19,000 members. Just be sure to know what you’re getting into before inviting a bloodhound to take over your home. Bloodhounds are a special breed and they can be very loving, but perhaps their most prominent trait is the ability to destroy things and then look you in the eye and make you forgive them. Daisy Duke is the master of this.
We love her even though she has eaten, chewed or destroyed just about anything you can think of.
Despite all of that, she is now forever linked with a champion dog. All bloodhound owners feel the same way. Our dogs didn’t win, but our breed did for the first time ever. And that was a big deal in itself.
It might have been an omen, but the Westminster show was held just a couple of days before the release of the Elvis movie.
And after all, when it’s all said and done, Trumpet and Daisy Duke do have one thing in common. They ain’t nothing but a hound dog.
Joe Avento is Sports Editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke runs the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.