Every owner of a bloodhound knows there are certain truths when it comes to their dog.
One of them is where there’s a bloodhound, there’s slobber. Lots and lots and lots of slobber.
Daisy Duke is no exception. It’s almost as we have a leaky hound on our hands. We’re not talking about a little saliva here and there. That’s for cute, little other breeds.
This is serious stuff. It’s so thick that when it dries, it leaves a significant mark — on the furniture, the walls, your clothes, even the ceiling after a good gum-flapping head shake.
We haven’t tried it yet, but we’re pretty certain the slobber could be used as glue. Maybe we’ll market Bloodhound Bond. Daisy Duke would look good on an infomercial.
Daisy Duke is as slobbery as they come. Any time she takes a drink, we say “She’s loading up.”
That’s always the time she’s the most affectionate, wanting to give kisses when they pack the most punch. It’s not unusual to hear “Yuck!” hollered from across the room as the wet kisses begin to fly.
That’s when the slobber towel comes in handy. Yes, Daisy Duke is a dog who needs a slobber towel. It’s always nearby. And it’s always wet.
When the towel comes out, we wipe her mouth, the insides of her gums, all around her teeth. And she loves every minute of it.
Grabbing the towel, she turns it into a game. Like we have said before, everything is a game with Daisy Duke. She pulls it, rips it and shakes her head. She thinks she’s playing, but we know better. She’s actually taking care of the business of wiping herself down.
The fiasco leaves everyone happy and she stays dry for a few minutes.
HOLE
Daisy Duke spent a recent afternoon in the backyard watching me fill the numerous holes she’s dug while burying bones and anything else she could. It was quite an experience.
She really likes to dig and she never digs the same hole twice. When I fill them in, she generally leaves them alone. And then she goes and digs some more.
At last count, there were 80 active and filled holes in the yard.
LATHERED UP
This week, Daisy Duke came in from the backyard smelling awful. It wasn’t from a skunk, but it was bad.
She needed a bath, and quick.
We took her outside and while standing on her leash to keep her in one place for a couple of minutes, we hosed her down. Then she was lathered up in shampoo.
She jumped and snapped her teeth at the hose, but when she was rinsed and it was over we had a sweet-smelling hound.
Of course, even that couldn’t go smoothly with Daisy Duke. The next day I heard her in the yard running amok with something in her mouth.
After a brief chase, I managed to wrestle the object away from her. It was the shampoo bottle that she had somehow gotten ahold of. She didn’t manage to open it so she wasn’t howling bubbles yet.
‘YOU’LL NEVER FIND IT’
Daisy Duke is getting real good at hiding things she’s about to chew. She was looking guilty one evening and I just knew she had something in her mouth.
As usual, she let me pry her jaw open. She looked at me defiantly, as if she were saying “You’ll never find it.”
As I probed around inside of her mouth, my hands were getting covered in that slobber. Then I found it. An entire paper towel had been flattened against the roof of her mouth. It was just hiding up there like a ninja jewel thief climbing along the ceiling.
When I pulled it out, I felt like the detective who nabbed the thief.
NEW FRIENDS?
Daisy Duke is having some trouble adjusting to a couple of new dogs that are visiting.
Two Manchester terriers in need of a home are staying at our house as foster pups. They are so sweet, just friendly little lapdogs who never stop wagging their tails and offering kisses.
Unfortunately, our bloodhound wasn’t in the mood for kisses when they met for the first time. She was afraid of them. She tucked her tail between her legs and hid in the corner.
Maybe they’ll start to get along in time, but Daisy Duke is hoping they find a good home.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on the exploits of his precocious bloodhound appears the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at [email protected].