Daisy Duke has never had a bed for more than one night because she chews them to smithereens every chance she gets.
She just can’t help herself. No matter how comfortable a dog bed is, she just has to destroy it. She sleeps on a pile of blankets and that’s not much better because she constantly gnaws holes in them.
So when I saw an advertisement for a tough dog bed, it caught my attention.
“Never worry about a destroyed dog bed again,” the headline blared.
Then it drew me in further with the copy of the ad.
“Forget about your pet’s destructive behavior. Made of military-grade ballistic nylon fabric that will hold up to your dog’s toughest chewing, scratching and digging. Water, hair, and dirt resistant beds are designed to last a lifetime.”
And then the final selling points:
• Indestructible military grade Cordura fabric (chew proof, bite proof)
• Orthopedic and comfortable
• 100% water, hair resistant
• Lifetime guarantee
A lifetime guarantee? This must be one tough dog bed if they stand behind it like that. We couldn’t resist, even if it was five times more expensive than any other bed we had bought before.
When the box arrived, we anxiously pulled the bed out. Daisy Duke seemed to know this was a special bed. She wagged her tail as she sniffed around the package.
We knew her history, but this time would be different, we thought. She looked so comfortable as she stretched out.
We woke up the first morning and there was already some damage. Somehow, Daisy Duke was able to remove a long string from inside the bed. There was a tiny hole in the “military-grade” material, but she hadn’t done any more harm. We weren’t sure what the string was for, but it was about 10 feet long.
We figured maybe she had met her match since this bed had already lasted longer than any other. She was going to get to sleep on a bed for a second night for the first time, and for that we were excited.
After the second night came with no further damage, we were becoming optimistic. Maybe that “military-grade ballistic nylon fabric” was just too tough for Daisy Duke.
On morning number three, we woke up to find our determined bloodhound with piles of fluffy white filling in her mouth, proudly wagging her tail as if to say “Look what I did.”
The “military-grade” material had lost the battle without much of a fight.
It was all a ruse. The bed lasted three nights!
The small print in that lifetime guarantee offered a one-time replacement if the product didn’t live up to its billing.
The way we figured, a one-time replacement is not a lifetime guarantee. Had the company sent us another bed, it would have been gone in three nights as well, if not quicker. So the lifetime of that guarantee would have lasted less than a week.
We figured we’d been had, but when we let the company know our feelings about that guarantee, they agreed to issue a complete refund.
At least the bed that was nothing like it was advertised didn’t cost us anything.
A day after being notified that we would be receiving a refund — which we eventually did — the company contacted us and asked if Daisy Duke would become a product tester for them.
After we were assured it would consist of nothing more than the company sending us products and us giving our feedback on them, we agreed.
Daisy Duke will begin her new job as a canine product tester in the coming weeks. Maybe we’ll find something she can’t destroy. We doubt it, but she’ll have a heck of a lot of fun trying.
It was too bad she destroyed her bed. Our destructo-hound needed her beauty sleep because she had received an invitation unlike any other she had received before.
Covenant Presbyterian Church invited Daisy Duke to the Blessing of the Animals. It was an offer we couldn’t refuse and it turned out to be a very nice afternoon.
The Rev. Maggie Rust was a most welcoming host. During the blessing, we were reminded that our pets were created by God and loved by God. The pastor asked that Daisy Duke and her family experience joy and companionship and continue to be a blessing to each other.
As always, Daisy Duke was overly excited to see the other pets. Even though she shares a home with four other canines, she has trouble controlling her excitement when she sees new dogs.
When it came time for her blessing, Daisy Duke seemed to know what was going on. She calmed down as the pastor placed her hand on Daisy’s head and said the blessing.
It’s always interesting to see how Daisy Duke reacts in certain situations. She always seems to know the limits — and take us right to the end of them.
One place where Daisy Duke continues to shine is at ETSU football tailgate parties. She has become a fixture in Parking Lot 21 at the Six Rivers Media tent, where she meets and greets fans of all ages.
They know her by name and everyone, it seems, wants to have their picture taken with the friendly bloodhound.
After spending a couple of hours patrolling the parking lot, Daisy Duke is ready to crash when she gets home. Unfortunately, these days she’s crashing on a pile of blankets. Maybe, one day, we’ll find a bed she can’t destroy. We’re not holding our breath.
Joe Avento is the sports editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke is published the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com. You can follow Daisy Duke on Instagram at DaisyDukeAvento.