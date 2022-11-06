Daisy Duke has never had a bed for more than one night because she chews them to smithereens every chance she gets.

She just can’t help herself. No matter how comfortable a dog bed is, she just has to destroy it. She sleeps on a pile of blankets and that’s not much better because she constantly gnaws holes in them.

