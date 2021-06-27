Lily, a 3-year-old chihuahua mix, vomited almost two hours into a 10-hour drive.
I was inching my way through Knoxville traffic when I heard a series of retches emanating from the crate wedged securely in my front passenger seat.
Despite the gusts of air surging from my car’s air conditioning unit, I could still smell the stench of half-digested dog food, a sour aroma that was only growing sourer as the noon sun pierced through the windows.
“Maybe I shouldn’t have fed her this morning,” I thought as I anxiously scanned the road for a rest stop.
It was the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, and Lily and I were on our way to Little Rock, Arkansas, where my sister is staying while she recovers from a recent medical emergency. Lily is my sister’s dog, but I’m taking care of her while she recuperates.
My sister is currently living with another one of my siblings, who has a cat, a squirrel and two dogs. Realistically, it makes more sense for Lily to stay with my sister, but Lily is a selectively social dog. She loves people, but she dislikes other canines, a feeling that she is very vocal about.
Aside from visiting family, one of the goals of my trip was to give Lily an opportunity to meet my sibling’s dogs. If they got along, Lily could simply stay in Little Rock with my sister.
Lily had handled a previous nine-hour drive fairly well, but in preparation for my excursion to Little Rock, I had forgotten that the secret ingredient to a successful car trip with a pet is Benadryl. They can’t vomit if they’re sleeping.
I eventually found a rest stop and pulled off the highway. I parked, let Lily out, and attempted to keep her still as I used paper towels to scoop dog vomit out of her crate with one hand and clasped her leash with the other.
As I flung clods of her morning meal into the bushes, Lily scurried around the five-foot radius permitted by her leash, sniffing at trees, peeing and barking at distant animals. It was not a good beginning to a 10-hour drive.
Fortunately, Lily had managed to eject most of the food she ate that morning, so the remaining eight hours were fairly incident-free. Additionally, all of the vomit had been isolated to her crate, which meant none had ended up on the floor of the car. That was a small miracle.
We stopped at a Taco Bell, picked up two crunch wraps (both for me) and then powered through to Nashville and then Memphis, where we were delayed for about 30 minutes on the Interstate 55 bridge across the Mississippi River.
After finally arriving in Little Rock, my siblings and I developed a plan to keep Lily and the other dogs, Penny and Beni, separated. Lily would stay in my sister’s room, and Penny and Beni would stay in the backyard.
With precautions, we brought them together on two or three occasions, always keeping them at least five feet apart.
Lily was initially apoplectic. One moment she was calm and wagging her tail, but as soon as she saw Penny or Beni enter the room, she started barking and straining against her leash.
That lasted for about five minutes, but she eventually just got exhausted and stopped, panting wildly as she looked up at each one of us. And then she started barking again and the cycle repeated.
I like to think we made a little progress during our last visit, but she’s still staying with me while we climatize her to a house with other dogs.