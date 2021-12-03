One of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter's most successful fundraisers is coming back this holiday season, and Shelter Director Tammy Davis is hoping they'll see another big year.
"It turned out to be a very successful fundraiser last year, so we thought we wanted to do it again," Davis said. "And the reason that we like it is because it raises money for the animals here at the shelter, but it's also a great gift idea, so you're getting something back in return and it's a pretty inexpensive gift."
For $25 you can help support the shelter, and get a hand-drawn 11-inch-by-14-inch caricature of your pet from a local artist in return — "It just makes a fun, different gift that you can give an animal lover," Davis said.
To purchase a caricature, you just need to make a $25 donation to the shelter through PayPal and message the shelter's Facebook page the photo you want drawn and the pet's name. Davis said people can also submit their donations in person at the shelter, and drop off a copy of the photo you want done. Davis recommended people submit photos that are straight-on to help the artist better capture the pet's personality.
If you want a photo of more than one pet or a photo of you and your pet, it is an extra $25 for each pet/person. The caricatures take about 7-10 days to complete, and can be picked up at the shelter.
The fundraiser comes at a critical time for the shelter, which has seen an uptick in animals coming in this year and "way exceeded" its budget for medical expenses for sick and injured animals.
"Right now our focus is trying to bring in any extra money that we can to help put towards medical funds so we can provide instant veterinary care if animals come in injured," Davis said.