If the soft opening of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter’s off-site adoption location is any indication, Director Tammy Davis believes the store will be a success.
Rescue Me, primarily a cat and kitten adoption center and retail store wrapped into one, will officially open its doors for business Friday at 1 p.m. at The Mall at Johnson City.
“We want to be more accessible and visible in the community, especially to the people who wouldn’t normally go to the shelter,” Davis said Wednesday as she and an employee were putting some finishing touches on the store.
Rescue Me will be open 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The animals will be taken to the store on Thursdays and back to the shelter on Sundays, she said.
But it’s not just an adoption center — although it’s already successfully adopted out 40 cats and kittens during the soft opening over Valentine’s Day weekend — there are lots of merchandise items as well.
“We have jewelry, hats, t-shirts, memorial items and stuffed animals,” Davis said. And for those who aren’t fans of cats, there are several dog-themed items.
The best part, besides finding forever homes for animals, is that all the profit will go directly to help support the shelter.
Davis said the shelter’s goal is to adopt at least 25 cats or kittens from the store, which would move 100 a month into homes.
She said there will be special occasions when the shelter will take dogs to the Rescue Me store as well, but for the most part it will only be a feline adoption center. However, dogs at the shelter will be featured on a TV screen scrolling their photos.
In 2020, the shelter took in 714 adult cats and 1,189 kittens. The total number of animals — domestic, farm and sometimes wild — the shelter accepted was 3,266.
Davis said she’s glad the shelter has been able to keep up with adopting animals out and returning them to owners through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our live release rate is 95.5%,” she said. In the five years, four months Davis has been directing the shelter, the live release number went up by one-third.
“In 2015 the live release rate was 62.8%,” she said. “Look how far we have come.”
Rescue Me is beside the Belk’s women’s store near the food court.