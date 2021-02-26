If there’s one thing Tammy Davis knows regarding her job, it’s that the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter cannot operate without community support.
And right now, Davis, the shelter director, is gearing up and preparing for one of the busiest seasons for the facility — kitten season.
“Last year the kittens really started coming in in April,” Davis said. But it’s never too early to get ready for it, she said.
Ways To Help
If people are unable to volunteer their time to the shelter, there are still other ways to help by monetary donations, food and cleaning supplies.
Money goes a long way to pay for veterinarian services for animals at the shelter, and the shelter has several ways to contribute as well.
“We have people who donate monthly, we have people who sponsor a kennel or the cat room,” just to name a few options, Davis said.
Sponsorships range from $125 to $3,000 depending on which option a donor chooses. The sponsorships are for a one-year period.
“This is a way people can help through our busiest time of year, which is spring and summer, or to help through the entire year,” Davis said.
“It helps us purchase vaccines and other things for animals as they come in.”
There is also a group, Friends of the Shelter, anyone can join to help out.
By The Numbers
In 2020, the shelter took in 714 adult cats and 1,189 kittens. The total number of animals — domestic, farm and sometimes wild — the shelter accepted was 3,266.
Davis said she’s glad the shelter has been able to keep up with adopting animals out and returning them to owners.
“Our live release rate is 95.5%,” she said. In the five years, four months Davis has been directing the shelter, the live release number went up by one-third.
“In 2015 the live release rate was 62.8%,” she said. “Look how far we have come.”
The currentshelter, located at 3411 N. Roan St., opened in June 2015 in an 18,000- square-foot facility after moving from a 5,000-square-foot building.
At the time it opened, the new shelter provided 148 dog kennels, 180 cat cages, 132 of which are cat condos, which increases the capacity to help the area’s pet population.
The shelter receives funding from Johnson City and the county, but over half its annual $1 million operating budget comes from fundraisers and private donations.