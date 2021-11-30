The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be remembered with a ceremony at the American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 on Sunday.
The observance will begin at 2 p.m. at the post, located at 409 E Market St, Johnson City.
The event is hosted jointly by the King’s Mountain Post 24 and the Tri-City Military Affairs Council. The ceremony will focus on those Northeast Tennessee service members whose remains have never been recovered following the surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on the U.S. Navy base on Dec. 7, 1941.
Veterans and fellow citizens are welcomed to attend.