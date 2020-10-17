The Rev. Carol Wilson is the senior pastor at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Emory & Henry College in 1984, and earned a master of divinity from the Candler School of Theology in 1991.
Her late father, the Rev. Reid Wilson, and her sister, the Rev. Kathie Wilson-Parker, have both served as clergy members in Methodist churches.
Fast Facts
Cat or dog: Dog
Hobbies: “Working in the flowers in my yard.”
Ideal getaway: “Somewhere quiet, can be either a beach or the mountains.”
WHAT LED YOU TO BECOME A MINISTER?
I was raised in a Christian home with a strong commitment to the ministry of the church.
I was drawn to the potential to interact with persons in significant and life-changing ways and to work side-by-side to bring out the best in each other and to participate in God’s work of bringing life in its abundance in our communities.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT WHAT YOU DO?
I enjoy watching people find their places of service and meaning so that they can experience life with joy and purpose.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHERS LOOKING TO BEGIN A CAREER IN THE MINISTRY?
Expect to work hard, to share in the highest and most challenging moments in people’s lives, and to experience great joy and pain. Always remember that your call is about something bigger than you.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES THAT YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES HAVE FACED DURING THE PANDEMIC?
We have experienced both the challenge and the opportunity to learn new skills and to look with fresh eyes at everything we do, including worship, service and maintaining meaningful relationships within our congregations and with our communities.
WHAT’S THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE EVER BEEN GIVEN IN DEALING WITH STRESS?
Laugh often and keep a thankful heart and outlook on life.