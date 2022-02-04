Milligan University will welcome author and speaker Pam Tebow on Saturday, April 2, for the Eleanore L. Campbell Ladies Luncheon.
Hosted by Associated Ladies for Milligan (ALM) in partnership with 88.3 WCQR, the event will be held in the university’s McCormick Dining Center, located in Sutton Hall, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow credits his mother, Pam, as a key to his success. For most of her life, she served faithfully as a wife and a mother, choosing life for her child in the face of medical risks. She and her family also answered God’s call to mission work in the Philippines and homeschooled her children before many knew what the word meant.
Tebow has appeared on “Good Morning America” and ESPN. She has received national awards for her ministry work, including the Commission for Women’s “Inspiring Woman of the Year” in 2013 and the “National Pro-Life Recognition Award” in 2017.
The author of “Ripple Effects,” Tebow believes every woman can be influential. In her book, she uncovers and explores the miraculous motivating power of influence women can have on this generation and the next, no matter where they are planted in life. She has also recently published a devotional, “Hope for a Woman’s Heart.”
The lunch is an event for women of all ages to be spiritually fed and recharged through biblical teaching and fellowship with other women from throughout the region.
The purpose of ALM is to raise scholarship dollars for the university, be an outreach to the campus community and enrich women’s ministry in the local community. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the ALM Endowment to provide student scholarships at Milligan.
Registration is $35 and includes lunch. For more information and registration, visit www.milligan.edu/alm or call 423-461-8710.
Contributed to the Press