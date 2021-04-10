Preston McKee, president and owner of Morris-Baker Funeral Home, was recently awarded the 2021 Public Citizen of the Year Award by the Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
McKee, who started working at Morris-Baker in 1995 and whose family has owned the business for three generations, said he was nominated by the local chapter of the association.
“They gave me the local award, and said that would be submitted to the state and they would let me know if anything happened, and two weeks ago I found out I had gotten it,” said McKee.
One of the reasons McKee was given the award is because of his work to provide social workers and the caregiving community with grief education through seminars. He said the business hosts at least one educational event per year.
“Professional caregivers of all types — it’s not uncommon for them to finish qualification without having a significant amount of training on grief, and so it fills a gap that has been communicated to us by members of the caregiving community,” said McKee.
Morris-Baker also assists the public with grief education. McKee said it hosts a support group for members of the public struggling with grief. McKee said the education is important for caregivers and the general public alike as there is a lot of misunderstanding about the grieving process.
“Sometimes when people encounter their first grief in a long time and they have just a little bit of information that’s out there, they can feel bad or guilty because they feel like they’re doing something wrong, when, in fact, they’re not,” said McKee.
Along with providing grief education to caregivers and community members, McKee is also involved in several community service projects around the area. McKee is currently president of the Rotary Club of Johnson City, and was involved with United Way for many years.
“One of the earliest childhood memories of mine is riding in the back of my mom’s station wagon when she went to the United Way office when she was volunteering with the campaign,” said McKee.
McKee has also supported several charities and community projects, such as the Langston Centre and the Tweetsie Trail, through a community fund he and his wife established.
“One of the things my wife and I have done as a company is we established the Morris-Baker Community Fund, and we contribute to that every year, and then we support charities out of that fund, but we also save money for significant gifts for particular projects in the city,” said McKee.
McKee said winning the award felt like a validation of the work Morris-Baker is trying to do to serve Johnson City, and that he hopes members of the community feel the same.
“It’s about trying to serve that higher calling of being an organization that the community is hopefully proud of and sees as doing things the right way,” McKee said. “If not doing things the right way, that we’re good people trying to.”