The Outdoorsmen Inc. will hold its 26th annual Trout Derby at Reedy Creek on Saturday, May 1.
The event will run from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Outdoorsmen Inc. Clubhouse, which is located at 4535 Highway 11-W in Blountville. Registration begins at 7:30 am.
The free derby is for kids ages 4-12. Trophies will be presented to the boys and girls catching the largest trout. Free lunch will be provided for all participants and family following the trout derby. Door prizes will also be given away after lunch.
• This event will be limited to the first 150 kids to register.
• Adult supervision is required. Adults cannot fish, but they can bait hooks and remove fish.
• Bring your own tackle. Mel-Bro’s Tackle Box will be providing bait but feel free to bring your own secret weapon. (Corn, salmon eggs, nightcrawlers and power baits all work well)
• All fishing must be done from the bank. No wading is allowed.
• Contact Outdoorsmen Inc. if a youth needs a rod and reel to fish with (there will be rods and reels as door prizes).
Visit www.outdoorsmeninc.com for more information.
