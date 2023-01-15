Trout.jpg

A fisherman holds a healthy-sized trout that may have been populated there due to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s stocking program.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

