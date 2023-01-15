The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March.
The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.
The first regional stocking sites for 2023 will be on Jan. 4 and 5 and include:
East Tennessee: Oneida City Park, Oneida
West Tennessee: Lake Graham, Jackson
Middle Tennessee: Cedar Hill Park, Madison
Percy Priest, Nashville
Cumberland Plateau: Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville
Athens City Park, Athens
Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org in the fishing section and the 2022-23 Winter Trout Stocking icon. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2022-23 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.
Boater dies on Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a boating incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6. Jimmy C. Franks, a 72-year-old resident of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake.
TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks searched for the missing boater on Thursday. The search resumed Friday morning, and the body of Franks was recovered.
This is the second fatal boating incident in Tennessee this year. Franks was not wearing a life jacket.