S1202P07001C

To prevent tick bites, avoid areas where ticks are found such as areas in the woods where there are brush, leaf litter and tall grasses.

 Metro Creative Connection

Tick season is underway in much of the U.S. This season, another tick-borne disease is on the list of concerns. That’s because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found a significant increase in reported cases of babesiosis (bah-beez-E-oh-sis) infection in eastern parts of the U.S.

“Babesiosis is another tick-borne disease that we hear about, in addition to Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and others,” says Dr. Bobbi Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. “Babesiosis is a parasitic disease transmitted by ticks. It’s caused primarily by Babesia microti in the U.S., and that’s transmitted by the same tick that transmits Lyme disease. The tick is called Ixodes scapularis, and it’s commonly known as the black-legged tick, sometimes called the deer tick.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you