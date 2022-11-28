Flushing mallard

Flushing mallards will be part of the season.

 Contributed/TWRA

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is advising hunters to be aware of dry weather conditions during the waterfowl hunting season. The 2022-23 season for public lands duck hunting runs from Dec. 5 through Jan. 31.

“Duck season is my personal favorite time of year, and we want all Tennessee duck hunters to have the best possible opening weekend,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “Because ducks fly to water to feed, water levels and weather events have a critical impact on hunting quality. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t always cooperate with us. Our field staff is hard at work pumping additional water where possible and updating hunters in areas where we expect to see low water levels.”

