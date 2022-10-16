Missionary Joe Phillips finished his goal three days early on Tuesday.
The former college basketball player put his athletic prowess to the test in the past week, hiking 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail that ended in Damascus, Va.
The 58-year-old Phillips took it step by step along the trail’s rigorous paths.
“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Phillips said of the adventure.
The missionary did the hike as a ministry project named the 99 for 1 Hike. The project’s name was based on the Biblical parable of Jesus leaving the 99 to find the one who strayed.
“I don’t know if I can blame it on Him or not, but I think it was God inspired,” Phillips said.
THE PLAN
Phillips’ decision to take on part of the Appalachian Trail was not a spur of the moment decision.
“I prayed about this and thought about it for a while,” he said.
The decision came to him as he struggled to find a way to bring his organization, Joe Phillips Ministries, back to the positive side of the financial ledger.
“When COVID hit, it hurt us financially just like it did everyone else,” Phillips said. “We finished the last two years in the red and I said ‘we’re not going to finish in the red this year.’ ”
The evangelist travels across the country with his unique brand of ministry that includes stand-up comedy and stage dramas, among other events.
JPM also produces Christian-based movies and supports other evangelists with thousands of dollars each year.
Phillips is also expecting to have his 300-page novel, named Irrevocable, published later this year.
The goal of the hike through the Appalachian mountains that traversed North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia was to bring attention to the ministry’s projects and raise $100,000 to help fund its projects.
It was not an easy venture for Phillips, who battles several chronic foot ailments.
His feet suffered from blisters and bled frequently during the journey.
“This has not been easy. It’s been anything, but easy,” he said.
The first night of the hike he discovered his air mattress had a hole in it and he slept on the ground until he could get his mattress replaced.
He slept in hostels along the way, including Lady Di’s in Damascus the night before his final hike of 17.02 miles Tuesday to finish the 100 miles.
BACKGROUND
Phillips, the son of an insurance salesman, moved to four different high schools as his family moved with father’s work.
He played basketball at all four schools he attended in Missouri, Tampa, Fla., Decatur, Ala. and Columbus, Ga.
After high school, Phillips earned a basketball scholarship at Columbus State in Columbus before transferring to Southeastern College.
It was during his senior year in high school that Phillips heard his call to the ministry.
After college he served in various ministries throughout the eastern and midwest U.S. before beginning Joe Phillips Ministries 15 years ago.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Those interested in contributing to Joe Phillips Ministries 99 for 1 Hike project can do so before Oct. 31 online at donorbox.org/99-for-1-a-jpm-project or at joephillipsministries.com.