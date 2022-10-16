Missionary Joe Phillips finished his goal three days early on Tuesday.

The former college basketball player put his athletic prowess to the test in the past week, hiking 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail that ended in Damascus, Va.

Evangelist Joe Phillips talks from the Rabbit Hole Hostel along his 100-mile trek of the Appalachian Trail.

Phillips, a former collegiate athlete, hiked 100 miles of the trail as part of his 99-for-1 Hike to raise funds for his ministry projects.

