The Meet the Mountains Festival will return to Founders Park this weekend for its 4th annual appearance. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Meet the Mountains Festival is a festival that showcases our region’s world class assets, being outdoor recreation,” said Ashley Cavender, Visit Johnson City’s event coordinator and director of the festival. “We have hiking and whitewater rafting, or just whitewater sports in general, and a series of other assets that are right out our back door, including the Appalachian Trail.”

