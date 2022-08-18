The Meet the Mountains Festival will return to Founders Park this weekend for its 4th annual appearance. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.
“Meet the Mountains Festival is a festival that showcases our region’s world class assets, being outdoor recreation,” said Ashley Cavender, Visit Johnson City’s event coordinator and director of the festival. “We have hiking and whitewater rafting, or just whitewater sports in general, and a series of other assets that are right out our back door, including the Appalachian Trail.”
Attendees can expect to enjoy a variety of activities, including over 75 vendors separated into earth, air or water zones, a demo pool for kayaks and other water equipment, a zipline and an air dog show among other things. Several breweries and food trucks will also be present serving local beer and snacks.
“Having this festival in the downtown space gives people the opportunity to come together and experience the outdoor recreation community,” said Cavender. “Whether you’re an avid outdoor enthusiast already or you are wanting to dabble in it, you’re able to come down and have that experience and meet like-minded folks and ultimately find a love for the outdoors.”
The festival is geared to encompass sustainability components and actively made decisions to become a low waste festival. There will also be educational opportunities available to learn about sustainability options.
Other classes focusing on topics from wilderness training to succulents and exercise will also be available. Live music will be played in the amphitheater both days of the festival as well.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.