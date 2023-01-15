In October 2010, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia created a mutually beneficial relationship for the purpose of developing new or enhanced fundraising projects and managing funds to implement projects that aligned with the missions of the DWR and the WFV. Funds to support the Virginia Wildlife Grant program include:
• The sale of merchandise at Go Outdoors Virginia
• Fundraising events
• Direct contributions from corporations and individuals
• Round-up of purchases at GOV
• Grant focus areas
This will be the ninth year of the Virginia Wildlife Grant Program to connect youth to the outdoors. Almost 230 projects have been supported with $565,000 and connecting nearly 69,000 youth.
Through this grant, DWR and WFV are connecting participants to the outdoors through the recruitment and retention into outdoor activities from new audiences (urban, underinvested communities, etc.). “Recruitment” is creating awareness and interest in an outdoor activity and most importantly, providing a first-time or trial experience of that activity. “Retention” is defined as efforts or programs that will support and encourage participants to continue in an outdoor activity in which they are currently engaged. Effective recruitment and retention efforts provide participants with learning experiences to increase their interest and participation in the outdoor activity. By providing support and opportunities to overcome barriers and learn new skills, participants will gain confidence to continue the activity even after the program is completed. Please review the DWR Recruitment and Retention Strategies. The DWR R3 Plan is part of an overall national initiative at most state fish and wildlife agencies.
Priorities
The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program will prioritize the following opportunities:
College/Universities (2 & 4-year)
Hunting Programs
Support of the following DWR initiatives:
R3 Plan
Virginia Wildlife Viewing Plan
Inclusive Excellence Strategic Plan
Eligible Applicants
Colleges/Universities (2 & 4 year)
501(c)(3) Non-Profits
2023 Award Amount Range
$10,000 – $20,000 (anticipated number of awards: 10 – 12)
Recruitment/Retention Program Eligibility
Your program recruits or retains participants in one or more of the following eligible activities: Archery, boating, fishing, hunting, recreational shooting (firearms) and wildlife viewing.
Age groups
Youth Ages (5 – 18)
College Level Ages (18 & Up)
The program period is from March 1, 2023 to November 1, 2023.
Grant Application Content Requirements
All grantees will be required to sign a grant agreement.
• Online submission is required.
Select your primary activity, which is related to your budget and gear purchases. You may be buying a kayak (boating) but if most of your funds will be used to purchase fishing gear then fishing is your primary activity.
— Projected number of participants
— Age range
— Program description and activities including how program will address the focus areas and include program goals which are broad statements about the long-term expectation of what should happen as a result of your program
— Objectives, specify the intended effect of the program in the target population or end result of a program. The outcome objective focuses on what your target population(s) will know or will be able to do as a result of your program/activity.
— List of community partners and their contributions