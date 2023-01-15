DWR logo virginia

In October 2010, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia created a mutually beneficial relationship for the purpose of developing new or enhanced fundraising projects and managing funds to implement projects that aligned with the missions of the DWR and the WFV. Funds to support the Virginia Wildlife Grant program include:

• The sale of merchandise at Go Outdoors Virginia

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.