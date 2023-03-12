Virginia State Parks campgrounds opened on March 3. Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses are open from the first Friday in March through the first Monday in December, with the exception of Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, which have full-service campgrounds open year-round. Due to a campground renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1.
Spring is right around the corner and whether you are looking for a week-long retreat or a restful weekend getaway, Virginia State Parks has you covered. The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. Each park offers different scenic camping options, so be sure to do your research before booking your stay.
Are you a member of the Customer Loyalty Program? If not, check out the web page at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/customer-loyalty and see how you can start earning rewards for staying at a campground, cabin, bunkhouse or in a lodge at the parks you love.
Reservations can be made online at www.reservevaparks.com/web/ or by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) and choosing option 5. You can make lodging reservations up to 11 months in advance or, for camping, up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival, so start planning your next adventure today.
All parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites. This new reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve.
Managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.