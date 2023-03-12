Virginia State Parks campgrounds opened on March 3. Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses are open from the first Friday in March through the first Monday in December, with the exception of Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, which have full-service campgrounds open year-round. Due to a campground renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1.

Spring is right around the corner and whether you are looking for a week-long retreat or a restful weekend getaway, Virginia State Parks has you covered. The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. Each park offers different scenic camping options, so be sure to do your research before booking your stay.

