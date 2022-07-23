Land Grant

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for nearly $15 million in land conservation grants, a record amount.

A total of $16 million each in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024 was approved in the state budget, with $4 million each year allocated to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. Another $2.9 million in previously awarded grants that was not spent because projects were withdrawn or came in under budget is being made available, in addition to the newly allocated $12 million.

