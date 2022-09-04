The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live.
Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
Three viewing stations are open and are located on Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority property, which is located near Poplar Gap Community Park. Each station was built on a different area of the property overlooking individual “viewing zones,” roughly within a one-mile proximity.
Nestled among the mountains of the Cumberland Plateau, the elk viewing area overlooks nearly 400 yards of restored grassland habitat, surrounded by woodland edges.
Formerly the location of a strip mine operation, these restored grasslands were created to provide attractive sanctuaries for various wildlife, especially elk, by providing the food resources they need to thrive.
Each viewing station has different viewing opportunities depending on the time of day. Elk, grassland birds, wild turkey, white-tailed deer, and butterflies are often active and the occasional black bear may also be seen. Some of the bird species that may be observed include chipping sparrow, field sparrow, pine warbler, prairie warbler, blue-gray gnatcatcher, horned lark, eastern meadowlark, and killdeer. Wild flowers, in bloom from spring through September, add to the beauty of these sites.
A drivable dirt road that leads from the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Center links the three viewing stations. Each viewing station has its own small parking area and a shaded observation platform with seating for up to 25 people. The walking paths from each parking area to its observation platform are approximately 100 yards in length. Viewing station three, the closest viewing stand to the Adventure Center, also has an extensive parking area, allowing the opportunity to view wildlife right from your car.
These viewing stations were made possible through the support of the Virginia Department Wildlife Resources, Southwest Virginia Sportsman’s Club, Noah Horn Well Drilling, and Thompson Group, as well as the contribution of time and labor from volunteers from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southwest Virginia Chapter, National Wild Turkey Federation, Mountaineer Farms and Southwest Virginia Sportsman’s Club.
One of three wildlife viewing stations is located within the elk viewing area. All three stations are accessed from the grounds of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Center.
For the best chance at seeing the elk, visit this site September through the end of October at dawn and dusk hours. The elk herd is not always present. The herd moves as needed to take advantage of the best grazing opportunities.
Elk are a native part of the Virginia wildlife community. Lack of regulations and over-hunting led to the last elk in Virginia being harvested in 1855. A restoration effort in the early 1900s eventually failed again in 1970. Elk are now found throughout an Elk Management Zone comprised of Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.