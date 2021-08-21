Novice Whitewater Kayak
Aug. 26
If you have some experience in a whitewater kayak and want to develop the fundamentals, strokes and river moves that will help you become more comfortable on moving water then our one-day Novice Whitewater Kayak Class is the class for you. Held on the Lower Nolichucky River, this class is ideal for any current whitewater kayaker who wants to improve their comfort and proficiency on class I-II+ rivers. Age 10+. Cost is $125. Signup at www.Nolilearn.org.
Swiftwater Rescue Course Refresher
Aug. 27
If you’ve already taken an ACA Level 4 Swiftwater Rescue Course and want to review and practice the skills that you previously learned without committing to the full course again then this one-day refresher is an excellent option. Rescue skills are perishable and most are not used regularly enough to retain proficiency unless actively revisited from time to time. One of our ACA certified Swiftwater Rescue instructors will review all the major topics with an emphasis on the more technical skills that are easily lost when not practiced regularly. Topics include accident prevention, non-technical and technical rescues, scene management and a variety of other practical techniques and applications that will help keep you and others safe. Emphasis is placed both on personal safety and on simple, commonly used skills. Fundamental and more advanced techniques for dealing with hazards that carry greater risks for both victim and rescuer, such as strainers, rescue vest applications, entrapments, and pins, also are practiced. Scenarios will provide an opportunity for participants to practice their skills both individually and within a team/group context. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Kayak Overnight Adventure
Aug. 28
Join our kayak and camping instructors as they take you on a paddle tour of the emerald green waters of Watauga Lake and then make camp along the shoreline to spend the night among the stars. We limit group size to 8 to make for a more personalized experience and to minimize our footprint. You will be outfitted in one of our top-of-the-line recreational kayaks, paddles and life jackets and we will inventory your gear to make sure you have everything you need. Then we will help you load all of the gear to make sure everything is secure, stays nice and dry, and the weight is evenly distributed. Next, the real fun begins as we take it to the water where your instructors review paddling strokes and techniques and we embark on our tour of the lake by paddling to an island where we will break for lunch. That afternoon we will paddle along the shoreline, into coves, and occasionally stop to rest, relax and go for a swim. We’ll set up camp on the edge of the lake, make dinner and get settled in for the evening. As night falls we’ll relax by the fire, roast marshmallows and enjoy good company. The next morning we’ll break camp, reload our kayaks and gradually make our way back to wrap up our overnight kayak adventure. Kayak, paddle and life jacket provided. Participants are required to bring the remainder of their gear but we do have loaner tents and limited other items on a first-come basis. After registering, your instructor will send you a complete list of items with recommendations on how to prepare and pack, as well as a link to a video where we walk you through some tips and tricks to help you get ready. Age 10+. Cost is $195 for adults, $175 for children ages 10-17. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org
Intro to Whitewater Kayak
Aug. 28
This one-day course allows participants to experience the thrill of whitewater kayaking under the guidance of one of our exceptional instructors. We will provide boats and equipment, introduce you to the safety considerations and make sure you are properly outfitted to one of our top-of-the-line whitewater kayaks, life jackets (PFD), helmets, paddles and sprayskirts. We will then head to the beautiful Nolichucky River to practice the fundamentals, strokes and river maneuvers that will help you safely enjoy a mild whitewater river trip on the class I-II section located right outside our backdoor. No experience required and all equipment provided. Age 10+. All instructors carry professional certification through the ACA. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Advanced Swiftwater Rescue: Downriver Scenarios
Aug. 28
If you’ve already taken an ACA Level 4 Swiftwater Rescue Course and want further training and practical experience leading rescues in scenarios that most closely simulate the real deal then this is the course for you. During the ACA Level 5 Advanced Swiftwater Rescue Downriver Scenarios Course held on the Nolichucky River in Northeast Tennessee your instructor, Scott Fisher, will lead you through a brief skills recap followed by a day on the water during which you will paddle into simulated rescue scenarios as you work your way downriver. It is intentionally set up like a regular river trip so as to capture the essence and real-world dynamic of paddling into a rescue scene and having to take timely and competent action. Class III boating skills and successful completion of either ACA or Rescue 3 Basic Swiftwater Rescue is required. Minimum age is 14. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Advanced Swiftwater Rescue: Advanced Techniques
Aug. 29
If you’ve already taken a Swiftwater Rescue Course (ACA L4 or equivalent) and want to learn more technical skills to add to your rescue bag of tricks this is the course for you. During our ACA Level 5 Advanced Techniques Course advanced ropework is the theme of the day as you will learn how to use more complicated techniques such as advanced mechanical advantage, zip lines, V lowers, Telfer lowers, and vertical rescues. Class III boating skills and successful completion of either ACA or Rescue 3 Basic Swiftwater Rescue is required. If it’s been awhile since you took the L4 swiftwater rescue course we suggest taking our refresher class first. Minimum age is 14. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.