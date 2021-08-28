Flatwater Kayak Fun Day
Sept. 3
Join one of our instructors for a half-day paddle on the vibrant blue green waters of Watauga Lake. Upon arriving you will be greeted by your instructor who will give you an overview of the day, a review of flatwater kayaks and gear, and a safety briefing. You will then be fitted to one of our touring kayaks, a life jacket and paddle and make your way to the water’s edge, where your instructor will make sure you are comfortable and properly outfitted in your boat. Next the real fun begins as you launch into a protected cove where you will get the chance to review fundamentals and practice basic strokes before embarking as a group on an enjoyable trip to a wooded island in the middle of the lake. Family-friendly and suitable for all ages 7-plus. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $65. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Wilderness Survival — Two Day Course
Sept. 4-5
This comprehensive and fun two-day course goes into greater detail on the essential concepts of wilderness survival that will help you stack the odds in your favor including preparation, prevention, attitude, shelter, firecraft, craftmanship, water procurement, knot tying, aidless navigation and rescue signaling. The focus is on providing practical, real-world skills to use if lost or injured in a wilderness setting. Our two-day class provides participants with significantly more time to practice and gain proficiency in hands-on skills such as shelter building, knots, knife use and fire making. Held at our rustic camp on Survival Island, participants use a handline to cross the shallow creek to reach camp under the direction of our instructors as they embark on a fun-filled and memorable experience. All equipment provided. No experience necessary. Minimum age is 10. Cost is $175. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Flatwater Kayak Instructional
Sept. 4
Join one of our instructors for a half-day instructional paddle on the vibrant blue green waters of Watauga Lake, one of Northeast Tennessee’s most beautiful waterways. Structured similarly to our Flatwater Kayak Fun Day, the Flatwater Kayak Instructional goes into greater detail on the boats, equipment, fundamentals, strokes, safety considerations and boat-handling techniques that will help both those with no experience who are interested in getting into the sport and more experienced paddlers interested in taking their paddling to the next level. Participants can either bring their own kayak and equipment or we can outfit you with one of our Wilderness Systems kayaks, paddles and PFDs for an additional $25 by selecting the “Kayak, PFD and Paddle Rental” option at checkout. After the land-based instruction the rest of the day will be spent on the water, first in a protected cove working on fundamentals and strokes before embarking into the main channel where you will continue to refine your paddling with the help of your instructor. Cost is $75. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Intermediate Whitewater Kayak
Sept. 7
Whether you’re a paddler wanting to increase your comfort on class 3 water or a solid class 3 boater looking to take it to the next level, this one-day course will help you get there. Learn to paddle smarter and more confidently as you spend the day on one of the area’s class 3 rivers working on improving fundamentals, strokes, boat control and river running technique. For experienced whitewater kayakers with class 2+/3 or greater skills and a fairly reliable roll. Age 10+. All instructors carry professional certification through the ACA. Students are expected to bring their own boat and gear but are welcome to try one of our kayaks if they would like. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Whitewater Kayak Immersive
Sept. 7-9
Spend 3 days immersing yourself in the joy of whitewater kayaking as you work with an instructor to take your paddling to the next level on one or more of the region’s beautiful rivers. River selection and skills covered are tailored to the ability and interests of the participants. Class 2+ kayak skills and a fairly reliable roll are required. Age 10+. All instructors carry professional certification through the ACA. Options include the Nolichucky, French Broad, the Toe and other rivers in Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Cost is $325. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.
Flatwater Kayak Fun Day
Sept. 10
Join one of our instructors for a half-day paddle on the vibrant blue green waters of Watauga Lake. Upon arriving you will be greeted by your instructor who will give you an overview of the day, a review of flatwater kayaks and gear, and a safety briefing. You will then be fitted to one of our touring kayaks, a life jacket and paddle and make your way to the water’s edge, where your instructor will make sure you are comfortable and properly outfitted in your boat. Next the real fun begins as you launch into a protected cove where you will get the chance to review fundamentals and practice basic strokes before embarking as a group on an enjoyable trip to a wooded island in the middle of the lake. Family-friendly and suitable for all ages 7-plus. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $65. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.