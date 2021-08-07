Intermediate Whitewater Kayaking
Aug. 10
For experienced whitewater kayakers with class II+/III or greater skills and a fairly reliable roll. Students are expected to bring their own boat and gear but are welcome to try one of our kayaks. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org
Kayak Combat Roll
Aug. 13
This class gives paddlers an opportunity to improve their combat roll technique in a safe, controlled and focused environment with a supportive instructor. For experienced whitewater kayakers with class II+ skills. Cost is $75. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
Flatwater Kayak Safety & Rescue
Aug. 14
Participants learn recognition and avoidance of common hazards, execution of self-rescue techniques, and simple rescues of paddlers requiring assistance. Emphasis is placed both on personal safety and on simple, commonly used skills. No previous paddling or rescue experience required. Cost is $75 with an optional $25 if you need to add on gear rental. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
Backpacking 101
Aug. 14
Our Backpacking 101 Class introduces you to all you need to know to be able to hit the trail for multiple days so that you can extend your adventure, access remote locations and experience natural wonders beyond those that a day hike affords. Class is held outdoors alongside the Nolichucky River, weather permitting. No equipment necessary, but participants are welcome to bring any gear they have. For adults and kids age 8-plus.
Cost is $45. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
Intro to Whitewater Canoe
Aug. 14
This one-day course allows participants to experience the thrill of whitewater canoeing under the guidance of an instructor. No experience required and all equipment provided. Cost is $125. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
Map Reading & Compass 1
Aug. 14
Join former Army Infantry officer Scott Fisher to learn the increasingly rare art of how to read a topo map and use a compass to successfully navigate in the wild. The first part of this comprehensive and fun hands-on class is spent at our riverside outpost and then we move to a nearby trail in the afternoon to apply your new skills during a mild to moderate hike (about 2 miles out and back). Maps and compasses provided. This class is suitable for those with or without previous experience, ages 12+. Cost is $90. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
Map Reading & Compass 2
Aug. 15
If you’ve already taken our Map & Compass 1 course and want to further develop your wilderness navigation skills, this is the class for you. Building on the foundation you have already developed, this class will focus largely on route planning and terrain association. Your instructor, Scott Fisher, is a former Army Infantry officer with over 30 years experience navigating in a wide range of environments including mountains, desert and jungle. Maps and compasses provided. Ages 12-plus. Cost is $90. Sign up at www.nolilearn.org.
