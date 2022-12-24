blue goose bird unicoi

A visiting snow goose stands by the edge of a Unicoi pond as a nearby Canada goose preens its feathers. Snow geese are known for two color phases, or variants: white and blue. This particular goose appears to have characteristics of both color phases.

 Contributed/Joe McGuiness

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club.

Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

I love to hear from readers. Email me at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com with comments, questions or sightings to share.