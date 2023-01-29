The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its hunting seasons’ regulations. The state’s hunting seasons will be set this spring by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.
This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period will be open through Wednesday.
Public comments will be considered by TWRA staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. Include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.
tennessee wildlife federation
Conservation award applications being taken
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.
Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close March 3.
The Federation’s Conservation Achievement Awards are the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards. Past winners have included governors, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers.
“We know the work of conserving native wildlife and wild places cannot be accomplished by one person or group, and we are proud to be able to honor those who contribute to conservation in Tennessee,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation.
Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories — from Conservationist of the Year to Youth Conservationist. Award winners will be announced in May at our Conservation Achievement Awards event and across the Federation’s digital platforms.