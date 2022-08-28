Hunter Daniels

Hunter Daniels

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

