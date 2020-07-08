NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported Wednesday there were no boating-related fatalities but eight statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July 4th holiday weekend.
Operation Dry Water was held July 3-5 as a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held each year with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season. The TWRA reported 11 BUI arrests over the three-day period.
Five of this year’s BUI arrests and five of the serious injury incidents came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee). There were six property damage incidents reported across the state.
The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday and Operation Dry Water statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.