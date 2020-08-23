Summer is one of the best times of the year for boating activities.
With many local lakes in the area and people clamoring to get out of the house, folks have been coming to places like the South Holston Lake in droves.
“I worked on Watauga Lake for eight years and I just recently moved over to South Holston,” Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer John Ripley said. “When I’ve been out here on the weekends with nice weather and it hits about mid-afternoon, there will be a line of about 30 or 40 boats coming out of the marina.
“The lake and boating industry has actually prospered from these crazy times, oddly enough.”
Ripley, who is the main officer for the entire South Holston Lake, says that the TWRA is mainly out patrolling for your safety.
“People think sometimes that we’re just out here trying to meet a quota or write you a citation,” he said. “That’s not it at all. If I go through 50 boat checks in a day and don’t give out a single citation, I’ve done my job.
“That means people are respecting and following the rules.”
On the lake, Ripley remarked that during a boat check, a TWRA officer will mostly be looking for enough life vests for the people aboard a boat, something to float on (like a cushion or floating ring) if you do fall overboard without a life vest on, a noise making device like a whistle or air horn and a working fire extinguisher.
Another item that you should have if you are choosing to fish is a valid fishing license.
“The TWRA is mainly here to keep people safe during hunting, fishing and boating activities,” Ripley said. “One of the biggest violations we see is kids without a flotation device on.
“We understand that sometimes those things can get hot and sweaty for kids, but it is the safest thing to have it on at all times.”
The TWRA has to go through normal law enforcement training just like any other candidate would do, but they also have to go through a multi-week course at their own academy in the western part of the state.
“We do have to know all of the laws in the state just like any other officer,” he said. “When that course is done, we have to go through some additional courses. The thing that differs are the laws from county-to-county. When you don’t have a valid fishing license, that’s a basic 410 fine, but additional fines depend on which county you’re in.”
Even though Ripley hasn’t had to deal with saving a life while on patrol personally, all officers are trained in how to help those in distress.
“We do have classes for that, but it’s mostly a spur of the moment kind of thing,” Ripley said.
TWRA officers on lake patrol do not actively seek to give citations, but if one does pull you over on the water, it’s probably for a good reason.
“We only approach another boat if we think there is some sort of violation,” he said. “It’s hard to tell sometimes when we’re going fast on the water and we’re trying to look out for other things like jet-skis or another boat coming into our path. We mostly have to do a quick scan and then get back to what’s in front of us.”
And don’t try to outrun the TWRA. Ripley’s boat is only a few years old and can scoot across the water up around 40 mph.
“Like I’ve said before, I’m not out here to ruin a family vacation or anything,” he said. “I’m mostly here for your safety.”