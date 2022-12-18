TWRA logo

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release about 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. Ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during the winter months when water temperatures are cold.

