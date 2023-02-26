Woods

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission elected its officers for 2023-24 and honored four outgoing commissioners at its February meeting, held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building.

Tommy Woods, Piney Flats, was elected as the chairman after serving as vice chairman the past year. Jimmy Granbery, Nashville, moved into the vice chairman role after serving as secretary, and Chris Devaney, Lookout Mountain, is the new commission secretary.

