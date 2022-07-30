The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy began offering virtual classes in 2020 as a way to reach outdoorsmen and women across the state. The pandemic necessitated the shift to virtual learning. However, the format continued to prove extremely valuable to busy individuals, who found online courses an ideal way to fit learning into their busy schedules. These classes focus on specific topics related to Tennessee resources that participants can apply to their next hunting or fishing trip.
It’s been so great to see how engaged people are in these classes. People need information, and they want to be able to ask questions.
In its second year running, attendance of the Virtual Series classes nearly doubled, with over 2,700 participants in the 24 classes offered between July 2021 and June 2022. Participants have enjoyed the opportunities to learn a variety of skills in an environment tailored to provide the information and assistance they cannot get by just watching tutorial videos online.
“It’s been so great to see how engaged people are in these classes,” said Taylor Martin, associate director of the Hunting and Fishing Academy. “People need information, and they want to be able to ask questions. Our virtual classes give participants the opportunity to brush up on skills and ask questions to real people as they come up.”
The Virtual Series will consist of classes ranging from hunting and fishing techniques to wilderness safety and more. All classes are free, and anyone who registers for a class will receive a recording of the class afterward.
In addition to virtual classes, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages (or those that simply want to brush up on their skills). To see upcoming experiences near you visit tnwf.org/academy.
Upcoming Virtual Classes
July 26, 7:30 p.m. – Habitat Management with Wade Gefellers
Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. – Summer Deer Scouting
Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Treestand Safety
Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. – Trotline and Jug Fishing
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. – Dove Hunting
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. – Archery Deer Hunting
Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. – Getting Started in Hunting (Q&A with Program Participants)
Sept. 20, 8 p.m. – Intro to Wilderness First Aid
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. – Muzzleloader Deer Hunting
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. – Deer Aging and Scoring
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. – Deer Hunting the Rut
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. – Waterfowl Tips and Techniques
Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. – Public Land Waterfowl Hunting