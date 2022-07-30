TWF
JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.

The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy began offering virtual classes in 2020 as a way to reach outdoorsmen and women across the state. The pandemic necessitated the shift to virtual learning. However, the format continued to prove extremely valuable to busy individuals, who found online courses an ideal way to fit learning into their busy schedules. These classes focus on specific topics related to Tennessee resources that participants can apply to their next hunting or fishing trip.

