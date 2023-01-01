Time for Spring turkey quota hunts applications

A wild turkey in North Johnson City

 Johnson City Press

The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

