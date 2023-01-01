The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11.
Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
Hunters have up to 13 choices for areas to be hunted, but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There are seven sites that include 52 hunts and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.
Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.
A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.
Hunters with internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.
The 2023 statewide spring turkey season is April 15-May 28. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 8-9.
The Top Five Reasons to Turkey Hunt in Tennessee
1. Great numbers — Tennessee is in the top ten states with the largest estimated wild turkey populations and the most annual birds harvested. In fact, Tennessee turkey hunters have taken an average of 33,320 birds per year for the last five seasons and set a new harvest record of over 40,000 this year.
2. Good bag limits — Even with a new reduced bag limit of 3 bearded turkeys per season, Tennessee affords hunters plenty of opportunities to chase wild turkeys.
3. Long season — A 6-week season for most of the state offers time to fit a hunting trip into your schedule.
4. Affordably priced — A 7-day non-resident hunting license is $214.50 and gives a hunter the opportunity to harvest 3 birds in a one-week trip. That’s a good bang for your buck!
5. Plenty of room to roam — Tennessee boasts over 120 Wildlife Management Areas, most of which have a spring turkey hunting season (additional WMA permits apply). For the more adventurous type, consider the Cherokee National Forest with over 650,000 acres giving you as close to a wilderness hunting experience as you’ll find.